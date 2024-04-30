Deputy leader Adam Brown selected for top position at WNC after disgraced Jonathan Nunn stepped down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new leader for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been selected by the Conservatives, after the recent departure of former leader Jonathan Nunn amid allegations of domestic abuse.

With no one else coming forward for the role, Cllr Adam Brown was picked to take up the top position at a Tory AGM last night (Monday, April 29), leaving behind his prior role as deputy leader of the council.

Cllr Matt Golby, cabinet member for adult care and wellbeing, was voted to fill in the position of deputy in his wake.

Cllr Golby was the former leader of the now dissolved Northamptonshire County Council which collapsed into bankruptcy in 2018 millions of pounds in debt.

Ex-WNC-leader Cllr Nunn was forced to resign after the BBC published accounts from multiple women who came forward to raise accusations of domestic abuse against him. At the point of his resignation, he was set to face a vote of no confidence as opposition groups on the council made repeated calls for his dismissal.

Mr Nunn said at the time that he “strenuously denies” the allegations made against him. He still remains in his position as a Conservative councillor for Nene Valley.

Since his departure, some Conservative councillors have raised their heads to speak out against his alleged actions and commend the women involved for their courage in stepping forward.

However, much of the 63-member Tory majority has remained silent. One councillor, Richard Solesbury-Timms (Middleton Cheney), quit over the way his party dealt with the matter.

Both new leaders will go forward as the Conservative group’s nominations for the Council’s AGM, on May 16, to be voted on by all parties.

A Conservative spokesperson said: “Both Cllr Adam Brown and Cllr Matt Golby bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to West Northamptonshire Council and look forward to continuing the good work already achieved.

“Both they and the wider Conservative group now look forward to working on residents’ priorities and making WNC a sustainable and high performing local authority.”

The new West Northants Tory party leader has served as a councillor in Northamptonshire since 2016. He has a professional background in financial services and lives in Northampton with his wife and young son.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as the new Conservative Group Leader.