Dearly loved member of the Daventry community and former Mayor celebrates 90th birthday

A dearly loved member of the Daventry community, who was the Mayor back in 1982, is celebrating her 90th birthday today (April 29).

Mavis Matthews has had a positive impact on her town over the decades, and her daughter Annie wanted to share this milestone with the community through a newspaper feature.

Mavis was born in Dunchurch and moved to Daventry after she met her husband when she was 16 years old.

Mavis’ mother sadly passed away when she was just four years old and this resulted in a tumultuous childhood, having attended nine different schools as far away as Liverpool.

After Mavis met her future husband and the father of her children, the pair ended up living in a house on Daventry’s High Street – which is now the Nationwide Building Society premises. This was the house of her parents-in-law.

Mavis played a lot of lawn bowls and was the winner of many ladies championships, which was one of her favourite hobbies in earlier years.

She was part of Daventry Town and District Councils for 12 years and became the Mayor in 1982. Annie believes her mother was the first lady Mayor in Daventry for nearly a century at that time, which paved the way for women in politics in the area moving forward.

Mavis has done a lot during her lifetime, including being a founder member of the 988 Disabled Club and the Daventry Victim Support Group. She served on the Northampton Community Health Council, as well as having initiated the twinning between Daventry and Westerburg.

Talking about what makes her mother a special and unique character, Annie said: “She was a fun loving party girl. Mum and dad were always having parties and had a house full at the weekend.

“Mum always went to dinner dances and loved to dress up. Her appearance mattered a lot and she loved being in the paper. She was in it every week for 15 to 20 years.

“She threw herself into everything and was a social butterfly. She’s a funny lady with a cheeky sense of humour.”

Having tried for a child for nine years, Mavis was 31 when she gave birth to Annie. They have a close-knit family, with Mavis’ 88-year-old sister who still lives nearby and Annie’s two sons. Annie believes they all have the “hereditary sense of humour”.

When asked what message she wants to send her mother on her 90th birthday, Annie said: “There’s so many memories, she has done so much and has touched so many people’s lives. She always fully involves herself with everything she does.”

Mavis now resides in Templemore Care Home, and the family celebrated this milestone at a nearby pub a couple of days ago.