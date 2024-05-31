Lib Dems call for burglary response guarantee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Harris, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Daventry warns “Toomany families now feel unsafe in their own homes” as new figures show some areas seeover nine in ten burglary cases go unsolved.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Liberal Democrats will call for a Burglary Response Guarantee in their manifesto to ensure all domestic burglaries are attended by a police officer and properly investigated

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

74 per cent of burglary cases went unsolved in the West Northamptonshire Council area in 2023

Jonathan Harris talking to residents

The Liberal Democrats will today (28th May 2024) announce their plans for a Burglary Response Guarantee as new data uncovered by the party reveals the shocking scale of unsolved burglaries in local areas across England and Wales.

The figures were compiled from a series of Freedom of Information requests by the party, which have broken down unsolved burglaries data by local area. The percentage of burglaries that went unsolved in West Northants in 2023 was 74 per cent.

Of the 1901 cases, 1400 had their investigation completed with no suspect identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, official government figures show that nearly 76 per cent of burglaries went unsolved in 2023.

It comes as Liberal Democrat Leader, Ed Davey, has announced his plans to include a Burglary Response Guarantee in his party’s manifesto. The party’s proposals would ensure that all domestic burglaries are attended by the police and properly investigated.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Jonathan Harris, Parliamentary Candidate for the Daventry area said: