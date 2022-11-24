A woman has been “blown away” by the support offered at a Northamptonshire food bank, after having no choice but to use one for the first time when she unexpectedly lost her job.

Jacqui, 51 from Daventry, used the services at Daventry Food Bank after becoming unemployed at the end of September – which she said caused her to go into a “spiral of despair”.

She visited the benefits office and was unable to claim anything besides a payment of £416 for the month, as she is a single parent to a 15-year-old.

Daventry Food Bank relies on donations, and this is a recent Harvest Festival Collection from Ashby Fields Primary School. Photo: Daventry Food Bank.

However, Jacqui was told she was entitled to a food bank parcel. Although she never envisioned she would need to use a food bank and believed there were others in greater need than herself, her friend took her to pick up the parcel.

Jacqui said: “I was blown away. I felt embarrassed and ashamed about using a food bank as I’ve worked so hard over the past 35 years and never thought I’d need to reach out for help.”

The 51-year-old was given three carrier bags and although she tried to leave some products behind for people she thought needed it more than herself, a staff member insisted she took it as a single parent with a child.

She was also encouraged to take something from the ‘help yourself’ section, which consists of more luxury items.

Though she did not know what to expect when visiting Daventry Food Bank, Jacqui believes the amount she was given could easily have fed her and her son for 10 days.

“It was a humbling experience,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do or who to turn to after suddenly being in that situation overnight. I feared losing my house and not being able to feed my son.

“People need to know they do not need to feel shame about turning to a food bank for support. There is no stigma but we feel there is.”

While becoming teary, Jacqui added: “Being in this position has completely changed my view on food banks. Where I would put food in appeals in the supermarkets every so often, I’ll now be making it part of my weekly shop.”

During Jacqui’s visit to Daventry Food Bank, she was interested to find out how many people visit – and was shocked to learn 40 families a week are supported by the food bank, which is run solely through voluntary work and donations.

After seven weeks of unemployment, Jacqui starts a new job at the end of this month and has only had to use the food bank once. However, she “would not hesitate to contact them” if she found herself in a similar challenging position again.

Daventry Food Bank is supported by Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the money raised through the current Poverty Hurts appeal will be given to organisations like them to help people like Jacqui.

Jacqui would urge anyone to donate if they are in a position to and as she now looks to a bright future, she will be helping the cause in any way she can.

