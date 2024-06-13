Where and when you could get the chance to spot the Red Arrows in Northamptonshire this weekend
On Saturday (June 15), the team’s 640mph Hawk jets will be in the sky taking part in a flypast at Buckingham Palace to mark the King’s birthday.
The flypast in London will happen at approximately 1.06pm. The jets will then head back to base, which is RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.
On their route home, they will fly over parts of Northamptonshire. According to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk, the Red Arrows will fly over just south of East Haddon at 1.20pm. Between 1.15pm and 1.20pm, the jets might be visible in parts of South Northamptonshire and South/West Northampton. They are then due over Oakham at 1.25pm, so between 1.20pm and 1.25pm, residents in Northamptonshire villages north of East Haddon, could catch a glimpse.
Timings and flight plans may be subject to late change due to weather or other operational reasons.
Excitingly, the Red Arrows are confirmed for two displays in the county in the coming weeks. The jets will take part in Sywell Airshow on Sunday June 23 and then they will also partake in their annual trip to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday July 7.
This year is the Red Arrows 60th anniversary. The team will display with nine Hawk T1 aircrafts this year. They have displayed special artwork on the side and tailfin of each jet, which acknowledges the diamond season and includes outlines of two Red Arrows Hawk jets, trailing patriotic colours.
