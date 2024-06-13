Where and when you could get the chance to spot the Red Arrows in Northamptonshire this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic Red Arrows will be over head in Northamptonshire this weekend – here’s where you need to be, and when, to be in with a chance of spotting them.

On Saturday (June 15), the team’s 640mph Hawk jets will be in the sky taking part in a flypast at Buckingham Palace to mark the King’s birthday.

The flypast in London will happen at approximately 1.06pm. The jets will then head back to base, which is RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

On their route home, they will fly over parts of Northamptonshire. According to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk, the Red Arrows will fly over just south of East Haddon at 1.20pm. Between 1.15pm and 1.20pm, the jets might be visible in parts of South Northamptonshire and South/West Northampton. They are then due over Oakham at 1.25pm, so between 1.20pm and 1.25pm, residents in Northamptonshire villages north of East Haddon, could catch a glimpse.

The Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire this weekend. (Picture shows the planes captured on Armed Forces Day over Southsea Common in Portsmouth.)

Timings and flight plans may be subject to late change due to weather or other operational reasons.

Excitingly, the Red Arrows are confirmed for two displays in the county in the coming weeks. The jets will take part in Sywell Airshow on Sunday June 23 and then they will also partake in their annual trip to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday July 7.