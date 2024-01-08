News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING

Watch Storm Henk aftermath in surrounding areas to Daventry battered by strong winds and heavy rain

Take a look at the photo gallery of wind and flooding damage from the Banbury area
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:24 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:04 GMT

Many parts of the county, including nearby villages heading down the A361 towards Banbury, experienced flooding throughout the first few days of 2024 due to heavy rains.

This overflowed the River Cherwell, inundated roads and property, and prompted flood warnings.

Following the nationwide flood warnings issued due to Storm Henk last week, a resident of Banbury bravely explored the town and its surrounding areas to capture a few videos and photographs for the residents.

Callum Hawkes, a 34-year-old Banbury resident, started taking photographs as a hobby more than six months ago after purchasing a drone.

Callum said: “It was quite flooded. The river was running quite fast as well.

“I couldn’t believe how high the flood water was. It wasn’t rising or anything. It was safe enough. Quite a few people were coming down to have a look at it.”

Spiceball Car Park pictured last week.

1. Storm Henk aftermath

Spiceball Car Park pictured last week. Photo: Callum Hawkes

Photo Sales
Trafford Bridge, Chipping Warden, pictured last week.

2. Storm Henk aftermath

Trafford Bridge, Chipping Warden, pictured last week. Photo: Callum Hawkes

Photo Sales
Fields by A361pictured last week.

3. Storm Henk aftermath

Fields by A361pictured last week. Photo: Callum Hawkes

Photo Sales
Banbury Lidl pictured last week.

4. Storm Henk aftermath

Banbury Lidl pictured last week. Photo: Callum Hawkes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BanburyDaventryA361