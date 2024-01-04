News you can trust since 1869
Take a look at pictures of the flooded areas around Daventry after Storm Henk

Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place in the country
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:43 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:43 GMT

Take a look at the county overwhelmed by floodwaters caused by Storm Henk.

Heavy rain deluged Northamptonshire in the first two days of 2024, causing travel disruptions and mayhem.

Residents in Northamptonshire have been warned to brace themselves for yet more rain today (January 4).

Here’s how the heavy rainfall has affected some of the areas in the county.

Pictured areas include Chipping Warden, Welton, Charwelton, and more.

People can submit their pictures at [email protected]



1. Chipping Warden

Photo: Faye Tanner

Frank Manning pictured clearing out the flood on Heyford Road.

2. Heyford Road

Frank Manning pictured clearing out the flood on Heyford Road. Photo: Beverley Manning



3. Field at the bottom of The Banks

Photo: Mark Edmondson



4. Charwelton River Bank

Photo: Elise Crockford

