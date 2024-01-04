Take a look at pictures of the flooded areas around Daventry after Storm Henk

Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place in the country

Take a look at the county overwhelmed by floodwaters caused by Storm Henk.

Heavy rain deluged Northamptonshire in the first two days of 2024, causing travel disruptions and mayhem.

Residents in Northamptonshire have been warned to brace themselves for yet more rain today (January 4).

Here’s how the heavy rainfall has affected some of the areas in the county.

Pictured areas include Chipping Warden, Welton, Charwelton, and more.

People can submit their pictures at [email protected]

1 . Chipping Warden Take a look at the county overwhelmed by floodwaters caused by Storm Henk. Photo: Faye Tanner Photo Sales

2 . Heyford Road Frank Manning pictured clearing out the flood on Heyford Road. Photo: Beverley Manning Photo Sales

3 . Field at the bottom of The Banks Take a look at the county overwhelmed by floodwaters caused by Storm Henk. Photo: Mark Edmondson Photo Sales

4 . Charwelton River Bank Take a look at the county overwhelmed by floodwaters caused by Storm Henk. Photo: Elise Crockford Photo Sales