Virtual reality company celebrates a year of achievements - including partnership with Northamptonshire school

The first social enterprise to provide virtual reality (VR) therapies for children with additional needs and adults with disabilities is celebrating a year of achievements.

VR Therapies, based in Spencer Parade Northampton, aims to bring this form of therapy to those who would benefit most but are least likely to access it.

Rebecca Gill, nurse and founder, said: “It’s been absolutely amazing to see the benefits first-hand and to make a big difference to wellbeing in an immediate and impactful way.

VR Therapies, which began offering its services in January this year after the idea has been developed since 2018, aims to bring this form of therapy to those who would benefit most but are least likely to access it.

“The therapy combats anxiety, stress and depression, by giving the individual coping skills that can then be transported to the real world.

“It’s mindfulness that they wouldn’t usually think to try.”

One of the company’s proudest achievements is getting a teenage boy with a fear of leaving the house – agoraphobia – to go outside again and visit the forest he missed the most.

His phobia had grown so bad he no longer wanted to leave his bedroom, let alone the house.

Founder Rebecca Gill says it has been absolutely amazing to see the benefits first-hand and to make a big difference to wellbeing in an immediate and impactful way.

VR Therapies worked alongside the Northampton Hospital Outreach Team, and trained one of their therapists to use a VR headset.

When the VR sessions first encouraged the teen to interact with the hospital team, after not speaking to them, it was a big step.

Rebecca said: “We honed in on having fun and building the connection with the outside world again.

“It soon became clear he loved nature and missed going out to the forest, so we inspired him to have conversations about what he enjoyed and missed.”

A few weeks after the sessions, he visited the forest with his parents.

VR Therapies also helped someone get back in the boxing ring despite being in his eighties, resulting in a newfound happiness since his wife passed away six months ago.

As well as helping a teenager with autism to overcome his eating phobia, allowing him to go to a cafe with his friends for the first time.

The company has also been working with the NHS to develop new ways to support those suffering from chronic pain.

Schools have also benefited – and VR Therapies teamed up with Daventry Hill School as part of the school’s strategy to use the technology for therapeutic interventions and deliver their curriculum.

All students have special educational needs, and many have benefited from this technology to access the curriculum due to anxiety, early childhood experiences, and cognitive and sensory processing issues.

The school began its journey with virtual reality just over four years ago, and were “really excited” to partner with VR Therapies, says headteacher Gareth Ivett, which has seen them start a new six-week programme.

Rebecca said: “The students have developed confidence and self-belief.

“They have really shown the power of virtual reality, from developing new coping skills by controlling games with their breathing, to exploring new careers and interests.”