The father of a 31-year-old, who was one of the UK’s top welders, says he was “kindhearted and put everyone before himself”.

Chris Goodyer was very well-known among the canal network and worked for Whilton Marina until his death, which happened suddenly on December 30, 2022.

He was born in Crick and lived there his entire life, where he inherited his family’s long history of being involved in canals.

His father Kevin Goodyer said: “So many people have messaged me about how kind-hearted Chris was and how he always put everyone else before himself.

“He always supported me with my depression. Chris was a pick me up and took me out of a dark place. His kindness made me feel good about myself.”

Kevin recently received a message from a man in Manchester, who bought a boat from Whilton Marina with Chris’ help. Without Chris’ knowledge, the man said he would not understand the boat at all.

Chris had a positive impact on people up and down the country, as well as on his nearest and dearest who now mourn his loss.

Kevin will fondly look back on all the times Chris used to help him with his own work, as he was a lover of the “great outdoors”. This included work with trees and logs at Kevin’s barn.

He will be missed and remembered not only for his nurturing personality, but his talent and ability in welding – which Kevin admitted is now a “dying art”.

“The welding work Chris and his brother Sam did was such high quality,” said Kevin.

This craftsmanship began with Chris’ great grandfather, who was a lock keeper at Watford Locks and lived in the lock house – and generations of the Goodyer family have followed in his footsteps.

One recent moment that Kevin will treasure is when Chris met his father’s new partner. Despite the fact it was only the third time he had met her, Kevin says he showed the same “overwhelming kindness” that he would to someone he had known his entire life.

