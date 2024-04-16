Tidy Our Town: Passionate picker encourages dog owners to combine daily walks with clearing litter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A passionate picker of more than three years has spoken out as part of the Tidy Our Town campaign, encouraging fellow dog owners to combine their daily walks with clearing litter – even if it is just one or two pieces each time.

Monica De Bokx says she “jumped on the bandwagon” after the Northants Litter Wombles was founded and launched the Daventry Litter Wombles group in March 2021.

With more than 300 members for Daventry alone, Monica has a growing team of volunteers who are dedicated to doing their bit for the community and planet.

Monica De Bokx's dog Bodhi often joins her on litter picks around the town with the Daventry Litter Wombles.

Their hard work has made a noticeable difference to the town over the course of the three years and it is appreciated by the majority.

“I know some of the litter will pose a risk to wildlife and animals,” Monica told the Chronicle & Echo, when asked what motivates her to litter pick.

“I’ve run into wildlife that have climbed into empty drink cans and containers and die there. It’s sad to come across.”

Having seen the impact broken glass and sharp materials can have in causing dogs to rip their paws, Monica says vets see “a lot” of related injuries caused by discarded litter.

The Daventry Litter Wombles group was founded in March 2021 and has more than 300 members.

She added: “It is unsightly and changes our environment and town. We need to turn the tide and start caring.”

Though coming out of the pandemic caused a shift in people’s litter picking habits, Monica says coming together for group picks gave people “a purpose” at an uncertain time – and continues to now.

“It is a nice group feeling and creates a bond,” said Monica, who is also a member of the Woodland Trust. “It gives a signal to people that it’s okay to care. It’s a call to care. People appreciate it.”

Monica enjoys wombling with her dog Bodhi, who loves to help her retrieve waste in return for a treat. This is particularly handy for items that are hard to reach, which Monica knows will not harm Bodhi by retrieving.

Bodhi is a loyal member of the Daventry Litter Wombles.

“It’s a lifestyle,” said Monica. “Even if you walk miles and fill half a bag, it all does help. It’s a great way forward. If everyone who walked their dog picked up one or two items, that would already make a massive difference.”

When asked what message she wanted to send about the importance of people doing their bit, Monica wanted to reiterate the positive impact litter picking also has on “happiness and mental wellbeing”.

“You get immediate satisfaction from what you have done,” said Monica. “And it’s safer for animals and humans alike. It makes you happier.”

Monica says as a smaller town, Daventry needs more bins that are more strategically placed to address hotspot areas.

As the volunteer who is responsible for meeting with the council to address where new bins are needed, Monica shared a common problem is often establishing who is responsible for each piece of land.