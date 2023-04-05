Second half of the 2023 finalists revealed for Northamptonshire’s ‘most prestigious business awards’

On Tuesday (April 4), we began to reveal the 2023 finalists for Northamptonshire’s “most prestigious business awards”.

Businesses across all sectors and sizes have entered into The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, and the time has come for them to learn their fate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are a total of 81 finalists across 17 award categories, and the winners will be announced at a black-tie event at the Daventry Court Hotel on June 15.

Four of the finalists at this year's SME Northamptonshire Business Awards: Beauty Withinn, Sweet Lounge, Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar, and The Hope Centre.

These awards are sought after by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), as it provides a great opportunity to come together and celebrate each other’s successes over the past year.

Almost all businesses winning gold in their category will then go on to compete at the SME National Business Awards 2023, held at Wembley Stadium later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To check out the first 41 finalists, you can read our coverage here.

And here are the remaining 40 finalists, who have been recognised for their innovation, achievements and positive impact:

Commsave Credit Union Community Business of the Year:

Goodwill Solutions CIC - offers world-class logistics services whilst delivering positive social impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NLive Radio - community radio station for Northampton, owned by the University of Northampton.

Northampton Hope Centre - their work helps people experiencing disadvantage and marginalisation, including homelessness, addiction and poor mental health.

Northamptonshire Health Charity - raises funds for projects and services in the local community for NGH, KGH and the NHS Foundation Trust.

Service Six - supports children and young people to live healthier and happier lives in Wellingborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teamwork Trust - a charity that works with and supports autistic adults, and people with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Web Alliance Employer of the Year:

CBTax - a leading professional tax consultancy practice operating across the whole of the UK.

Commsave Credit Union - one of the UK’s largest credit unions with more than 34,000 members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunters Solutions - an award-winning recruitment agency in Northampton.

Postworks - an online postal company aiming to make post easy by sending it for their clients.

The ONE Group - specialist recruitment consultants covering accountancy and finance, HR, IT and marketing, amongst others.

Family Business of the Year:

Advertisement

Advertisement

3RS IT Solutions - offers computer and IT support services in Irthlingborough.

Low Farm Dog Kennels - facilities include a livery, a dog paddock and dog kennels, and a cattery and dog training are coming soon.

Service MOT Repairs - an independent garage, specialising in servicing and repairing all vehicles.

Silverstone Leasing - provides car and van leasing in Northampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar - serves traditional Turkish cuisine in Towcester.

Web Alliance - a growing software development company, focused on web programmers in Northampton.

High Growth Business of the Year:

Acorn Analytical Services - provides asbestos consultancy, surveys, testing and removal management services across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competitive Edge Training & Consultancy - engages businesses in learning and development to enhance performance, develop leaders and nurture future talent.

Wills Consultants - a leading recruitment firm in accountancy and finance, engineering and office professionals.

Commsave Credit Union Positive Impact Award:

BeautyWithinn - a salon tending to all beauty needs in the heart of Northampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Encore Environment - an environmental and waste management consultancy providing strategic support.

Key Business Skills - offers training and career management services to adults across Northamptonshire.

Service Excellence:

Baby Sleep Consultant GB - creates personalised plans to help teach children to independently fall asleep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commsave Credit Union - one of the UK’s largest credit unions with more than 34,000 members.

Competitive Edge Training & Consultancy - engages businesses in learning and development to enhance performance, develop leaders and nurture future talent.

HR Solutions - aims to take the stress out of managing a workforce with their consultancy services.

Hunters Solutions - an award-winning recruitment agency in Northampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key Business Skills - offers training and career management services to adults across Northamptonshire.

N-Accounting - provides accountancy services for businesses that want to plan, grow and scale.

Wills Consultants - a leading recruitment firm in accountancy and finance, engineering and office professionals.

Grosvenor Leasing Sustainability Award:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cora Homes - builds and enhances safe and sustainable neighbourhoods with infrastructure for the long term.

Marlec Engineering Co - manufacturer of micro wind turbines, and distributor and installer of solar PV modules.

Towcester Business of the Year:

Haus of HR - provides HR consulting services for SMEs and start-ups across Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruby Hook Hairdressing - a hair salon located in Whittons Lane, Towcester.

Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar - serves traditional Turkish cuisine in Towcester.

Website of the Year:

Mad Mantiques - the home of antique and vintage collectibles for the discerning gentleman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young Business Person of the Year:

Emily-Louise Varnfield, Lumi SKN - one of the leading suppliers of beauty treatment equipment and training for salons across the UK.

Greta McDonald, Sweet Lounge - a multi-award winning vegan confectionary brand based in Brixworth.