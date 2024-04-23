Northamptonshire Slimming World group members donate clothes to charity

Slimming World group members from Northamptonshire donated clothing in support of Cancer Research UK.

The group members from Daventry, Weedon, and Woodford donated the clothes they slimmed out of to the charity's shops.

Every year, Slimming World, together with Cancer Research UK, host an event for groups across the country.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw event sees members donating clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit every year.

Local Slimming World team developer Louise Heath, 52, said: “I was bowled over by how many bags they filled with clothes that they’ve slimmed out of to raise money for such an important charity.

“What I really love is that they’re so confident they will never need these clothes again because they’ve made changes they can keep up for life.”

The groups collected 203 bags of clothing and accessories, worth around £5000, for the charity.

Louise said: “Every week I’m inspired by members and their dedication and determination to achieve their weight loss goals.

“They’re just as enthusiastic when it comes to getting involved in events such as The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw too.”

The event aims to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight lowers the chance of developing certain health conditions, in addition to generating funds for Cancer Research UK.

Louise said: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer.

“The work that Cancer Research UK does to help those affected by cancer is vital. I’m so proud of my members for their passion towards this fundraising event, as I know that their contributions will help the charity continue its life-saving research.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £20,000,000 for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns.

The team hopes to exceed last year's £1,491,191.49 in charitable contributions achieved for Cancer Research UK through this campaign.

