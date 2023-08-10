A woman from Northamptonshire shares her ‘easy, flexible, and generous’ weight loss experience

A local woman’s life was transformed after starting her weight loss journey.

From being a member of a weight loss organisation to taking a role in the company as a team developer, Louise Heath is now one of the 'consultants' around the country who offers weight loss guidance to the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slimming World, a Derbyshire weight loss organisation that caters to men and women of all ages, helps people reach their weight goals and maintain their desired weight. The company was founded in Derbyshire in 1969 by its chairman, Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Louise Heath's journey with Slimming World began around 12 years ago when her best friend told her about the company.

Louise Heath, 51, Slimming World team developer covering the Daventry and Towcester area, said: “Slimming World really does change lives. I’m lucky enough that the company has changed not only my life but my health and my career too.”

Louise became a member in December 2002 and lost two and a half stone. Between May 2003 and September 2012, she was employed by the company and supported more than 14 local groups.

“We have a fabulous support system in our groups. It’s a lovely social atmosphere. We support each other, celebrate, and share recipes,” said Louise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After taking a few years off, she returned in October 2015 and progressed from a member role to a consultant and, as of July 2023, a team developer role for the local area.

Residents can contact Louise Heath at 07766 952154 for more information.

“I was made to feel so welcome in the group and just knew that I was back where I belonged in a safe and supportive environment. I am now back at my dream target weight and I cannot wait to help you,” said Louise.

Every Monday at 3.45pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm, Louise leads one-hour group meetings at Daventry's New Street Day Centre. She assists 12 local groups, with more than 120 people attending each week.

“It’s easy, flexible, and generous. Half the meal range in Iceland is just phenomenal for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You could be on the plan and people wouldn’t know. A member can choose what food they want to eat. It’s just choice power,” said Louise.

The company provides a 'Food Optimising' plan based on the concept of 'Free Food,' which includes meals made with everyday ingredients, a 'Body Magic' personalised physical activity plan, a support group with 'IMAGE therapy' (Individual Motivation And Group Experience), and a food range in the Iceland supermarket.

“Something that’s impressive about Slimming World is the fact that you can still socialise and lose weight,” said Louise.

The eating plan is described as a practical and family-friendly approach that does not require weighing, measuring or calorie counting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the UK, the figures for overweight and clinically obese people are higher than ever.

“We’ve become so much more sedentary. People stay indoors more and watch a lot of television, and they’re not that active anymore. There is an increasing number of takeaways and delivery services available. It’s not an individual's fault,” said Louise.

A members-only app, an eating plan, a physical activity programme, a community, and live events are all available through both the Slimming World’s group and digital-only services.

“One thing that is very reassuring about Slimming World is that we offer a full-week money-back guarantee because we’re so confident that people will lose weight with us. Slimming World has been in business for 54 years and has never given any money back,” said Louise.

Residents who are over the age of 18, have a BMI of 28 or more, live in Northamptonshire, are not pregnant, and are not paying a membership fee to a weight management service, can be eligible for 12 free weeks of the plan through a referral scheme.