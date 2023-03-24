Member of Born to Perform played important role in ‘dispelling uncertainty and myths’ around Down Syndrome

This World Down Syndrome Day (March 21), a member of the Born to Perform dance troupe played an important role in “dispelling the uncertainty and myths” around the condition.

24-year-old Carmela Falcone, from Daventry, joined Born to Perform when it was first set up during the pandemic and was one of the dancers to make the Britain’s Got Talent semi final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was delighted to be asked to be part of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day campaign by charity ‘Wouldn’t Change a Thing’ – which she has now been an ambassador for twice.

Carmela Falcone, pictured, visited the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (March 21).

Through this year’s video and social media campaigning, Wouldn’t Change a Thing hoped to “encourage question asking and interaction” around Down Syndrome.

The charity recognises “disability can be an uncomfortable territory for those with no close personal experience, and this can result in reluctance to engage with it”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was in 2019 that Carmela first became an ambassador.

This ambassadorship only lasted a year but in November 2022, her mother Gillian Falcone was contacted to say they had handpicked Carmela to be part of the team once again.

Carmela linked up with the National Down Syndrome Policy Group last year, when the Down Syndrome Act was introduced.

Talking about Carmela’s involvement in the campaign, Gillian said: “This year is no more important than other years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is the same opportunity to raise awareness through the buzz around World Down Syndrome Day.”

Carmela was also invited to deliver a talk on social care and housing at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (March 21).

Last year, Born to Perform were invited to Parliament when the Down Syndrome Act was brought in.

Carmela was one of the Born to Perform members who made it through to the Britain's Got Talent semi finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Carmela was chosen to attend, she linked up with the National Down Syndrome Policy Group – which is how she landed an invite this year to speak.

Carmela addressed MPs, who were keen to ask her about being a member of Born to Perform and her plans with her partner to move into accommodation in the future.

Gillian said: “World Down Syndrome Day is a day Carmela feels is for her. She feels special and celebrated.