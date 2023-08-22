In pictures: Daventry residents raised more than £3,000 for woman fighting a rare cancer

The community showed their support at the successful fundraising event

Online and local fundraisers have been started to support a 28-year-old woman from Daventry who has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Danielle Everiss, the owner of New Image hair salon, was diagnosed with cancer of unknown primary, which has spread to her lungs, liver, and hip and is still progressing.

Charlotte Warren (Charlie), aged 32, owner of Charlie's Boutique and one of Danielle’s good friends, decided to organise an event to raise funds for Danielle.

Danifest took place on Saturday, August 12, at The George, on Saint James Street, in Daventry.

Charlie together with Becky Brown, the landlady of The George pub in Daventry, received £3642.11 in donations for Danielle.

Donations can still be made on the crowdfunding JustGiving page launched by Adele, Danielle’s friend, to raise £30,000 for her to have a fighting chance against the disease. With 395 donations, the crowdfunding page raised £14,239 in total.

Danifest

