Online and local fundraisers have been started to support a ‘kind, caring and amazing’ 28-year-old woman from Daventry who has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Danielle Everiss, the owner of New Image hair salon, was diagnosed with cancer of unknown primary, which has spread to her lungs, liver, and hip and is still progressing.

She faced even more challenging circumstances as the doctors were reluctant to begin treatment and were uncertain of how long the clinic could accommodate her additional testing.

Adele, Danielle’s friend, has since started a JustGiving page to raise £30,000 to help her battle the disease. One of her other friends, Charlie, is organising a fundraising event this Saturday (August 12) at The George pub in Daventry.

Danielle's entire world came crashing down on May 25 this year.

At the start of this year, she went to her local GP with severe stomach discomfort, a persistent cough, and fatigue. She was admitted for an overnight stay after undergoing a thorough blood count and many scans.

While she was sitting alone in a hospital, her doctors informed her that she had cancer in her lungs and liver. Soon after, she contacted her family and close friends.

Charlotte Warren (Charlie), 32, owner of Charlie's Boutique and one of Danielle’s good friends, said: “Nobody ever wants to get that phone call.”

Danielle was diagnosed almost 11 weeks ago. Her doctor informed her, on June 9, that the cause of the condition is unknown, and they are unsure how long they will be able to accommodate additional urgent tests, such as the biopsies.

“They still haven't found the primary source. They are reluctant to start the therapy and the treatment. They're still trying to figure out what’s the best route for her,” said Charlie.

After additional tests, Danielle was diagnosed with bone cancer, and the disease has progressed even more.

“I just want people to know how kind, caring and amazing she is. Danielle is a very independent woman and she won’t ask for help. I am just trying to support my friend at a time when she needs it,” said Charlie.

Danielle is unable to work as her disease progresses, leaving her without a source of income.

“Naturally, Danielle can’t work. I thought, personally, I wanted to support her and her family,” said Charlie.

Danielle has been the primary carer for her family of five siblings since the unexpected death of their mother at a young age, followed by the death of their aunt, who graciously took them all in.

She is trying to run her own hair salon, New Image, while battling cancer and caring for her children.

Her friends and family have been looking for ways to help her along her path.

“I don’t think she knows how much she’s loved and respected,” said Charlie.

Adele Morris, one of her friends, launched a crowdfunding page for her two months ago. She is trying to raise £30,000 in order for Danielle to have a fighting chance against the disease.

“She is a loving, caring and generous person, who has put everyone else before herself for years, so let’s repay the favour and get her the treatment she deserves,” said Adele on the crowdfunding page.

With 390 donations, the crowdfunding page raised £14,059 in total.

“The support from the community has been absolutely unreal. Everybody has been so amazing and generous. I feel like the whole town is supporting her. Hopefully, we can raise as much money as we can,” said Charlie.

Charlie received more than £2000 in donations and vouchers from the community. She stated that 80 per cent of the donations came from Daventry salons and other businesses.

“I am still going around the local businesses and they are still donating. So many of them. Hundreds,” said Charlie.

Charlie, from Essex, moved to Daventry three years ago.

“Danielle was actually the first person I met. We hit it off straight away. She is the most loyal girl you will ever meet. She will help anybody out.

“We started going to the gym and supporting each other. It feels like we’ve been best friends for 20 years. It’s one of those friendships where it doesn't matter for how long you’ve known someone,” said Charlie.

Charlie decided to organise an event to raise funds for Danielle. She spoke with the landlady of a local pub, The George, and they put together the event, as Danielle used to go there a lot with her friends and family.

“I wanted to do like a festival for Dani because she loves festivals and going out. She is obsessed with Lewis Capaldi,” said Charlie.

Danifest is set to take place on Saturday, August 12, at The George, on Saint James Street, in Daventry.

The free-entry event welcomes families and pets to support Danielle's fundraising, with live music starting at 2pm, quizzes, a bingo game, a raffle draw with many prizes, a barbecue, and cakes and sweets stalls from local cake makers.

Becky Brown, 41, the landlady of The George pub in Daventry, said:

“I know Danielle’s family quite well and Charlie is a good friend of mine. We want to thank all the local businesses who have donated, joined, and are supporting the event.”