Fundraiser set up to make terminally ill mother’s ‘dream come true’ to take three children to Disneyland

Sophie, 25, has an inoperable brain tumour and was given a life expectancy of five years when she was diagnosed three years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising page has been set up to contribute to making a terminally ill mother’s “dream come true”, when she takes her three children on an aeroplane to Disneyland Paris.

Sophie O’Ware has received funding from a charity for the flights and accommodation for the trip next March, and a friend and fellow school mum has set up a page to fundraise the rest of the money needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old from Bugbrooke has an inoperable brain tumour and was given a life expectancy of five years when she received her diagnosis three years ago.

Sophie O'Ware, 25, has an inoperable brain tumour and was given a life expectancy of five years when she received her diagnosis three years ago.

Aged just 22 and when she was 34 weeks pregnant with her third child, doctors found a tumour on Sophie’s brain stem after she started suffering from severe headaches.

Since Sophie’s diagnosis in October 2020, the family has not been able to go on holiday and enjoy a break away from reality.

Her dream was to take her three children – two-year-old Autumn-Rose, four-year-old Theodore and five-year-old Olivia-Grace – on a plane as two of them have never been abroad before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica Devon, who set up the fundraiser for Sophie, said: “It’s now or never for her to go on an aeroplane away.”

Sophie's three children – two-year-old Autumn-Rose, four-year-old Theodore and five-year-old Olivia-Grace.

The James Clifford Camping Trust has funded Sophie, her mother and three children to fly and stay at Disneyland Paris, but the extra fundraising will facilitate extras – such as booking a taxi to the airport, having breakfast with Disney characters, and buying family photos and souvenirs to treasure.

The trip will remain a surprise for Sophie’s children until they arrive at the airport in March next year. If you know Sophie’s children, it has been requested that it is kept a secret.

“My dream was to take them abroad anywhere,” said Sophie. “To go on an aeroplane with my children before it got too late. It’s a dream come true and I never saw it happening.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The support from Jessica has been “overwhelming” for Sophie, as since her diagnosis she has never expected anything from anybody.

The Disneyland Paris trip will remain a surprise for Sophie’s children until they arrive at the airport in March next year.

It was Jessica who reached out to the James Clifford Camping Trust and when she found out they were willing to fund the flights and accommodation, Jessica surprised Sophie and rang her in tears to let her know.

When asked how she felt to receive the phone call from Jessica, Sophie said: “It was an emotional response. I’m so excited to take the kids on an aeroplane.”

The “generosity and kindness” of people’s donations has made Sophie “feel so loved” and she says it is “nice to see how many people care”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old said: “This trip is so important. We don’t know my life expectancy and the kids will be young when I pass. The memories and photographs will mean the world to them.”

Sophie is now under palliative care and says her symptoms are “forever changing” as they navigate this new journey.

“It’s been a rough couple of years,” she said. “This will be a really good and needed distraction for me, my mum and the children. My mum gave up everything to care for me and she’s like a third parent to my children.”

A place close to Sophie’s heart, The Bakers Arms in Bugbrooke, has already raised £460 for her after raffling off a single bottle of prosecco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I used to go there as my escape,” said Sophie. “None of the staff knew about my health and Ben, the landlord, wanted to help as soon as he found out.”

The venue will be doing more fundraising for Sophie in due course, so keep an eye out on their social media platforms for more details to come.