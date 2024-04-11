Fundraiser launched to see two Northampton gymnasts compete on a global stage – who have worked ‘incredibly hard’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser has been launched to see two Northampton gymnasts compete on a global stage, who have worked “incredibly hard” to get to where they are today.

Caitlin and Sophia from Jumpz Gymnastics, located at Weedon Bec, have qualified to take part in the USAIGC competition in America this July.

Their gymnastics club is “very proud” of their “huge achievement”, as they have put in countless hours since September last year to perfect their routines.

Caitlin and Sophia from Jumpz Gymnastics, pictured second from the right and far left, have qualified to take part in the USAIGC competition in America this July.

They have competed in three mandatory local competitions on all four apparatus to progress to the national qualifier, where they both achieved an even higher score that time around.

The competition, in Orlando, is a “hugely exciting” opportunity where they will represent both the UK and their club with pride.

Caitlin and Sophia, now aged 18 and 15 respectively, have attended Jumpz for a decade and for Caitlin this will be her final opportunity to compete at the world championships.

Carol Whiteley founded Jumpz Gymnastics in 2012 and it began at St James Primary School.

As a gymnastics and netball coach, Carol realised how important it is for young people to try everything and find a passion when she had her own children. However, unfortunately, a lot of clubs only focused on elite athletes at a high level.

“I accommodate every single child,” said Carol, who welcomes between 80 and 100 gymnasts to her club. “Everyone should enjoy any sport regardless of ability.”

The gymnastics academy moved to Weedon Bec in January 2020 and it was a tough time navigating the pandemic – when Carol says she “nearly lost it” all.

The last time the founder had gymnasts competing at the world championships was 2019 and with only two who can afford to travel abroad and compete, everyone is getting behind their fundraising efforts.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Caitlin and Sophia,” said Carol. “It would mean everything to us if people donated. We try to do as much as we can for all gymnasts who come through our doors. It’ll make them worry less if they have the funds to help.

“Orlando is a great venue and this experience will last a lifetime. We try to give them memories to last a lifetime.”