10 glamping locations in and around Northamptonshire available to book now for 2023

Looking to try something new this summer? Glamping may be the getaway you are searching for

The popularity of glamping is set to soar and these nine locations are all within a reasonable drive of Northamptonshire.

Take a look through this story to find out where these destinations are located and more about what they have to offer.

With the warmer weather just around the corner, what is the harm in thinking ahead to your summer break?

1 . Hideaway Wood Farm - Daventry Located in Daventry, Hideaway Wood Farm began offering their glamping experience last summer and is also known for alpaca walks and visits. Booking of their three tipis is now open for summer 2023, from July 20 until September 3.

2 . Country Bumpkin Yurts - Great Oxendon, Northamptonshire You can find Country Bumpkin Yurts in Great Oxendon, a few miles south of Market Harborough. The venue prides itself on combining eco-friendly alternatives with rustic luxury, as well as the walking and cycling routes close by to the yurt camping retreat.

3 . Jubilee Barn - Helmdon, Northamptonshire This boutique glamping site is situated in Helmdon, Northamptonshire, and you can choose between a yurt, wagon or tipi in the middle of a wheat field. Hot tubs, king size beds and wood burning stoves are among the luxuries at this destination.

4 . Love2Yurt - Farthinghoe, Northamptonshire Love2Yurt's five individually themed yurts are located at Limes Farm, in the village of Farthinghoe on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border. Claiming to be the perfect destination for a relaxed staycation, there is also an on-site tearoom and animal petting farm.