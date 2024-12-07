Police say they will only attend ‘life at risk’ 999 calls this evening amid huge pressure on their services from Storm Darragh.

Northamptonshire Police have said that local people should stay indoors and only travel if they ‘really have to’ after receiving 100 calls today (Saturday, December 7) about localised flooding and storm debris on roads.

Storm Darragh has seen serious incidents across the country and one man in Lancashire sadly died this morning after a tree hit the van he was driving.

The Met Office said that there is more wet and windy weather on the way for our region this evening and issued a yellow weather warning for Northamptonshire with gusts of up to 60mph overnight and into Sunday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning

This evening police officers have issued advice to try to preserve their resources.

A statement said: “Please only travel if you really have to – the best place to be is safe and dry indoors.

"If you do have to travel, make sure you drive according to the conditions – slow down and leave larger gaps between you and the vehicle in front and avoid driving through standing water – even a small amount is enough to wreck your engine.

"If you’re using public transport, check ahead before you set off to make sure services are still running.”