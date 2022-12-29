3. LEON ADAM TURAY

Turay, aged 41, formerly of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail after admitting kidnapping a police officer in March this year and also ordered to serve a further five years on extended licence, plus pay a £190 surcharge to fund victim services when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court in December 14. He also pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment, dangerous driving, and assault by beating of an emergency worker at a previous hearing on September 30 — Northamptonshire Police say those charges will remain on file.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police