These are the faces of 12 criminals put behind bars for anything up to 15 years by judges at Northampton Crown Court during January 2023.
They include a man who threatened staff at a bookies with a machete, vile child sex offenders, people traffickers who preyed on victims who were vulnerable and ripe for exploitation and a thug who battered a woman so badly she was left in hospital with multiple fractures, a broken arm and a bruised bladder.
1. TERRY WOOLDRIDGE
The 42-year-old was sentenced to 12 years after a court heard he launched a vicious attack a woman in April 2022, punching her, stamping on her and kicking her then dragging her from the bedroom by the hair. Wooldridge,of Montague Crescent, Northampton, had already been jailed once in 2018 for violence towards his then partner — they got back together but another attack left her in hospital with multiple fractures, a broken arm and a bruised bladder. Wooldridge has 17 previous convictions for 27 offences — including 21 related to violence and public disorder, including battery, false imprisonment, ABH and affray and two assaults on another woman.
Wooldridge was sentenced to 12 years and six months.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. CALVIN OCHAN
The 21-year-old drug dealer was arrested after two wraps of heroin fell out of his underwear during a police search in June 2022 — just two weeks after he had been released from jail. Officers also found an iPhone, burner phone and £590 in cash after the Londoner fled from a house in Northampton as police arrived for a routine welfare check. Ochan, of Chesley Gardens, East London, pleaded guilty to possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and was sentenced to 45 months.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. JULJAN SHKAMBI
Shkanbi was sentenced to three-and-a-half years after admitting causing a fatal head-on-crash on the A45 bypass in Flore in October. Northampton Crown Court heard that Shkambi believed he was driving on a dual carriageway when he overtook an HGV and collided with a Ford Fiesta. The driver — a man in his 40s — died at the scene.
Andrew Fitch-Holland, prosecuting, told the court that Shkambi — an Albanian national who illegally entered the UK in 2021 — and two passengers ran away from the scene but was tracked down by a police dog.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. LYDA PETRAVICIUTE & LAISVIDAS URBAITIS
A judge heard from trafficked workers across Corby how they were humiliated, tortured and treated as servants by a ‘brutal’ former couple.
Petraviciute and Urbaitis chose their victims because they were vulnerable and ripe for exploitation. One had suffered a head injury as a child, could not read or write and could not speak English.
Although they were only prosecuted for crimes against four victims, evidence uncovered by officers investigating the case suggested there were many more who are yet to come forward. Bank cards in 32 names were uncovered and a police raid at an address in Argyll Street found several people living there who were being exploited by the pair.
They were handed nine-year jail terms at a sentencing hearing at Northampton Crown Court after a jury sat through three months of gruelling and often distressing evidence to reach verdicts – with both defendants found not guilty on a handful of the charges against them.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police