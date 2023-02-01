4 . LYDA PETRAVICIUTE & LAISVIDAS URBAITIS

A judge heard from trafficked workers across Corby how they were humiliated, tortured and treated as servants by a ‘brutal’ former couple. Petraviciute and Urbaitis chose their victims because they were vulnerable and ripe for exploitation. One had suffered a head injury as a child, could not read or write and could not speak English. Although they were only prosecuted for crimes against four victims, evidence uncovered by officers investigating the case suggested there were many more who are yet to come forward. Bank cards in 32 names were uncovered and a police raid at an address in Argyll Street found several people living there who were being exploited by the pair. They were handed nine-year jail terms at a sentencing hearing at Northampton Crown Court after a jury sat through three months of gruelling and often distressing evidence to reach verdicts – with both defendants found not guilty on a handful of the charges against them.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police