Housebuilder secures £6.5 million finance facility to support 28 new build homes in Weedon
Grand Union Way canal-side development will be on Dodford Wharf Farm
Nearly 30 new homes will be built in the village of Weedon with the completion of a £6.5m scheme.
Housebuilder Barry Howard Homes has secured the finance facility from Paragon Development Finance to support the project.
The Grand Union Way development is located on Dodford Wharf Farm.
It is due to open in summer 2022.
A further 19 units are also being delivered as part of the scheme in conjunction with a housing association.
Barry Howard, founder of Barry Howard Homes, said: "We have designed these family homes to enhance the village, offering good quality housing in a desirable location.”