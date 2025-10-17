The awards once again shone a spotlight on local culinary excellence by recognising and celebrating the county’s brilliant people, places and producers.

The results for 19 award categories were revealed at the Royal & Derngate on Thursday, October 16, with finalists awarded gold, silver or bronze.

It was a joy to watch the county’s food and drink community come together to celebrate one another, and the room was full of beaming smiles as prestigious accolades were handed out.

Winning an award continues to have a positive impact on the finalists, who report to awards director Rachel Mallows with an increase in business each year. Some experience up to a 25 percent growth in custom as a result of their success.

This year’s ceremony was themed in line with the 350-year anniversary of The Great Fire of Northampton. Rachel believes the anniversary and the awards share the same themes of resilience and communities coming together.

Let’s meet the gold winners at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2025/26…

The results for 19 award categories were revealed at the Royal & Derngate on Thursday evening (October 16).

Canapé of the Year, sponsored by Portfolio Events Awarded gold was Tash Jardine.

Food and Drink College Student of the Year, sponsored by University of Northampton Awarded gold was Bella McCue from Northampton College.

Healthy Food and Wellbeing Award (Innovative Producer), sponsored by Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust Awarded gold was Eat Curious.