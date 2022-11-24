Daventry restaurants ‘offering something new’ are finally open, following seven months of delays
Dough&Co and Burger Amour opened their doors this week
After seven months of delays, two Daventry restaurants finally opened their doors on Wednesday (November 23).
Dough&Co and Burger Amour, situated in the Mulberry Place development based off North Street, were originally meant to open around Easter time.
Advertisement
However, they have experienced months of delays caused by a multitude of issues, including getting energy metres fitted, agreeing contracts, and late deliveries – which the owner says is as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.
Most Popular
Talking to Chronicle & Echo at the start of September, Chris Sharman, the Suffolk-based restaurateur who owns the pizza and burger chains, set the opening date for October 10 – but following a final bout of delays, this was pushed back.
Chris said: “A project like this would normally take us 10 days to get up and running.”
Advertisement
He promised the two restaurants would bring something new to Daventry and provide “authentic food in a relaxed atmosphere”.
Dough&Co, which is mainly situated in East Anglia and some Northern areas such as Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent, offers fresh pizza cooked in wood fired ovens.
Advertisement
Burger Amour is a steak and grill, offering a wide selection of grilled meats.
Advertisement
Both are now available to visit in-person and can be ordered online for delivery – and Dough&Co currently has 30 percent off their website using code DOUGH30 at checkout.
50 new staff members were hired in the run up to the opening, which Chris believes will have a “very positive impact”.
Advertisement
The restaurants join The Arc Cinema, which opened on March 4 and is home to four state-of-the-art screens.