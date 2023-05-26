News you can trust since 1869
10 more hidden gem places to eat across Northampton and beyond, according to you

Our readers had their say
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 26th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:31 BST

We recently shared this newspaper’s top 10 hidden gem places to eat and asked you to have your say.

Taking to Facebook, we asked which other eateries you would like to see featured online and these were the top 10 suggestions.

Whether you are looking to stop by and pick something up for the road, or book in for lunch or dinner, there is something here for everyone to enjoy.

Take a look at the Chronicle & Echo readers’ top 10 hidden gem places to eat across Northampton and beyond…

You had your say and here's what came out on top...

1. 10 more hidden gem places to eat across Northampton and beyond, according to our readers

You had your say and here's what came out on top... Photo: National World

Tucked away off the side of Abington Street in Wellington House, up the road beyond the former Marks & Spencer building, Matchbox Cafe recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in the town. Loved by its regulars, Matchbox is definitely worth a visit if you find yourself in the town centre and want to grab a drink and bite to eat.

2. Matchbox Cafe – Town Centre

Open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, La Terraza is a tapas bar in Latchet Lane, Upton. The tapas and paella is cooked authentically by Spanish chefs, and they encourage new customers to come and try out their wide selection of food and drink. With their ‘Martes Tuesdays’ deal, you can get two tapas dishes for the price of one.

3. La Terraza Tapas Bar – Upton

The Good Loaf is known for its hand-crafted artisan bread, produced in the county using only the best ingredients. With two locations across Northamptonshire, you can find them on the corner of Overstone Road and Clare Street – in the heart of the town’s boot and shoe quarter. With lots of breakfast and sandwich options, you cannot go wrong.

4. The Good Loaf – Town Centre

