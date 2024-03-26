Take a look back at a collection of nostalgic photos of Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre over the years

This newspaper has compiled a collection of some of the captivating pictures from Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre, bringing you closer to fondly remembered memories and more fascinating historical viewpoints.

People, local schools, and groups have been planning visits, meetings, and tours of the long-standing Northamptonshire centre for decades now.

Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre, a residential centre run by West Northamptonshire Council that caters for group residential visits and focuses on environmental education, will have been operating for half a century this year.

The venue near Daventry is marking its upcoming 50th anniversary with two open days during the May bank holiday weekend (May 5 and 6) from 1pm to 5pm.

People can take a trip down memory lane, explore the centre and the recently constructed outdoor classroom, and purchase a new book on the building's history, which will be available at the venue on the day.

Tanya Askew, one of the Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre education rangers, has been working on the book for the last four years.

The building has been a part of the community for 146 years and was constructed in 1877, first being opened as a Victorian school until 1970.

Learn more about the historical building from the staff at the centre here.

Take a look back at the gallery of pictures showcasing just a handful of the activities that took place at the Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre throughout the years below – Do you know when each photo was taken?

1 . Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre Some of the pupils from Blackthorn Primary School went on a trip to the centre. Photo: Tracey Photo Sales

2 . Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre Pupils from Studfall Junior School in Corby stayed at the centre and took part in activities at Everdon Stubbs Forest. Photo: Sharon Lucey Photo Sales

3 . Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre Pupils from Studfall Junior School in Corby stayed at Everdon Fields Study Centre and took part in activities at Everdon Stubbs Forest. Photo: Sharon Lucey Photo Sales