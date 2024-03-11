‘Unique’ Northamptonshire centre looks forward to celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary with a special event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-standing Northamptonshire centre looks forward to celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary in May.

Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre, a residential centre that caters for group residential visits or day group visits and focuses on environmental education, will have been operating for half a century this year.

The centre near Daventry is marking the event with two open days during the May bank holiday weekend.

Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre pictured.

Councillor Phill Larratt, the Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways, and Waste, said: “Having visited Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre several times over the past three years, it is great to see that we are celebrating this important milestone in the journey of this fantastic facility.

“The centre is a unique place that offers activities such as river studies, woodland survival, orienteering, and work with nurture groups.”

Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre has been working with schools to create specific learning programmes that meet the needs of the groups, catering to up to approximately 34 children if needed with day visits led by experienced and qualified Rangers.

Local schools have been planning visits, meetings, and tours of the centre for decades now.

In addition to providing a venue for community events, the centre offers day trips for schools, a variety of courses for professional development, and residential overnight stays. There are two dormitories, one sleeping 14 and one sleeping 16, as well as an additional room upstairs accommodating up to three people, available for overnight stays.

According to West Northamptonshire Council, the surrounding countryside provides contrasting landscapes, making it the ideal spot for studying geography, science, and the environment.

To celebrate this significant milestone, the centre offers two open days on May 5 and 6 from 1 to 5pm. People can take a trip down memory lane and explore the centre and the recently constructed outdoor classroom, with a chance to cook some marshmallows with the rangers on site later in the day.

