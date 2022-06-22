Visitors enjoy beautiful blooms and valuation day at Priors Marston open gardens event

Beautiful blooms of all colours, shapes and varieties were enjoyed by guests who visited an open day in Priors Marston.

Nearly 150 people attended last Wednesday’s event at Priors Marston Manor.

The event, which included a valuation day, generated £800 for nursing and palliative care beneficiaries.

Picture: Hugh Thomas.

The Manor gardens have been greatly enhanced by the present owners, with stunning views, trees, wildlife and garden aviary.

It took place as part of the National Garden Scheme which was founded by a group of determined women who wanted to do their bit for nursing charities by opening their own gardens to visitors and charging a modest fee.

The NGS is now one of the most widely-supported of UK charities, and is principal fundraiser for the country’s palliative care beneficiaries Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carer’s Trust, Queen’s Nursing Institute, Parkinson’s UK and Maggie’s.