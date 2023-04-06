Northamptonshire NHS offers advice to patients as junior doctors set to strike

The NHS in Northamptonshire is offering advice to patients following the announcement that junior doctors will strike.

The BMA and HSCA have announced a junior doctors strike running from 06:59 on Tuesday April 11 until 06:59 on Saturday April 15.

Junior doctors make up half of all doctors in the NHS so the action will have a significant impact on hospitals in the county.

The local NHS is advising the public on what actions they need to take during the upcoming industrial action.

Toby Sanders chief executive, Northamptonshire ICB said: “This four day strike comes immediately after a four day bank holiday weekend, which is already challenging for the NHS and at a time when we know there will high levels of annual leave due to the Easter holidays.

“Junior doctors are qualified doctors who have up to eight year’s experience working as a hospital doctor and make up around half of all doctors in the NHS, so we know this industrial action is going to have a significant impact on our hospitals.

“During strike action we will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma, and ensure we prioritise patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery. We will only cancel appointments and procedures where it is necessary and will reschedule as swiftly as possible."

Options available to patients during strike action:

Patients with urgent health concerns

Anyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back and this option can save you time in waiting areas. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

GP practices will also continue to be open, including the enhanced access service (out of hours). Please continue to contact your GP practice if you need GP services and the out of hours service can be reached via 111.nhs.uk.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuries

Your local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. They are open late and no appointment is needed.

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go, should contact NHS 111 online unless it unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.

Patients who have an appointment on strike days

Everyone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

GP services will be running as normal on strike days.

Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.