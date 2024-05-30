Northamptonshire mother of five shares her weight loss experience after dropping two dress sizes in less than six months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I was really depressed, really low, and really miserable”

A Northamptonshire woman’s life was transformed after she decided to start losing weight and ended up dropping two dress sizes in less than six months.

Danielle Lenton joined Slimming World’s Woodford Halse group in October and has lost two stone so far.

The 34-year-old is preparing to take over the local group next month after training as a consultant for Slimming World, one of the UK’s largest group-based weight loss businesses.

Danielle Lenton, a Slimming World consultant, pictured.

Danielle said: “I put on quite a lot of weight. I was diagnosed with celiac disease. I hit a really low point. I was really depressed, really low, and really miserable.

“I felt like my diet was really restricted because I couldn't have gluten anymore. And because of that, I ended up putting on about three stone just eating anything that said gluten-free on it.”

The mother of four started her weight-loss journey at 13 stone and one pound. She relocated to Woodford Halse just one month prior to joining the local Slimming World group in October 2023.

Danielle said: “My diet was quite restricted. That was a struggle, but it actually worked out better.

Danielle Lenton’s Slimming World group is scheduled to meet every Wednesday from 4pm and 6pm at Dryden Hall in Woodford Halse.

“It reignited my passion for cooking. I love cooking. I really enjoy it, but I just lost that mojo.”

Danielle has lost two stone since joining the local group, but her weight loss journey does not stop here. She wants to go back to wearing size 10 clothing, just like she did before receiving her celiac disease diagnosis.

She said: “I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World, it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“It isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too.”

Danielle Lenton’s Slimming World group starts on May 8, 2024.

After training at the national Slimming World training academy in Derbyshire, Danielle is ready to take over the group on May 8, 2024.

Danielle said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people lose weight, but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight, and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Danielle's group is scheduled to meet every Wednesday from 4pm and 6pm at Dryden Hall in Woodford Halse.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with the feeling that you’re not alone.

“That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement, and fun,” said Danielle.

Danielle's group has been temporarily covered by Louise Heath, 52, who leads Slimming World's Monday group in Daventry, supporting around 145 members every week.

