Junior doctors’ strikes to seriously impact NHS services in Northamptonshire

Local people are being urged to be ready for the impact of the industrial action. The local NHS will be prioritising resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity and trauma, and ensure patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery are prioritised. Appointments and procedures will only be rescheduled where necessary.

Dr Imogen Staveley, Interim Chief Medical Officer for NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, said: “Junior doctors are qualified doctors with up to eight years’ experience working in hospitals or up to three years in general practice.

“They make up around half of all doctors in the NHS, so while staff will continue to work hard to provide patients with the best possible care during this latest strike action, there is likely to be a significant impact on local services at a time when the NHS continues to be under severe pressure.

“This is a significant period of industrial action so we ask local people to please take extra care during this time and do what they can to look after loved ones and check in on family members and neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable or have a higher risk of ill-health.

“Please continue to come forward if you need urgent health care but we ask the public to think carefully before attending Accident and Emergency or dialling 999 and only do so in a real life-threatening emergency. Alternative services are in-place in the community for minor health conditions and we would encourage use of these wherever possible. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs.

“We apologise to local people who are impacted by this action and thank them for their continued co-operation, patience and understanding.”

Options available to patients during strike action:

Patients with urgent health concernsAnyone who needs urgent care (aged five and over) should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back and this option can save you time in waiting areas. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged under five, please call 111 instead.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

GP practices will also continue to be open, including the enhanced access service (out of hours) but are also likely to be extremely busy. Please continue to contact your GP practice if you need GP services and the out of hours service can be reached via 111.nhs.uk

Remember you can also book appointments and order repeat prescriptions online or by using the NHS app.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuriesYou can now get care for a variety of common conditions including middle ear inflammation, impetigo, infected insect bites, shingles, sinusitis, sore throats and UTIs from local pharmacies. They are open late and no appointment is needed.

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to goPatients who need medical help or advice (aged five and over) but are unsure where to go, should contact NHS 111 online unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged under five, please call 111 instead.

Patients who have an appointment on strike daysEveryone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.