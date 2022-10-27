Fresh warnings after experts confirm first bird flu cases in Northamptonshire

Fresh warnings are going out to bird keepers across Northamptonshire after the first avian flu cases were confirmed in the county.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Wild Bird Survey revealed three wild birds near Towcester plus a dead Peregrine Falcon near Rushden had all tested positive for avian influenza.

‘Bird flu’ is caused by viruses which naturally spread among wild birds worldwide but can also infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species, leading to thousands being culled.

Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales declared an avian influenza prevention zone across the country earlier this month to mitigate risks of the disease spreading among poultry and captive birds.

North Northamptonshire councillor David Brackenbury said: “With cases of avian flu on the rise, we are encouraging everyone who keeps poultry or captive birds to register with the APHA — even if you only keep birds as pets.

“Registration will ensure keepers are kept up to date with the latest Avian flu developments, both locally and nationally.

“The UK Health Security Agency has said that the risk to the general public from avian flu is very low but we would encourage everyone to avoid contact with dead or sick wild birds and residents are advised not to touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with droppings.”

Less than two weeks ago the nearest recorded bird flu cases to Northampton had been in Grantham, Swindon and across East Anglia. Since then, however, cases have also been confirmed in Coventry and other parts of the Midlands.

The Government has issued reminders to anyone who owns 50 or more birds that they must register their flock. Those with smaller flocks can register voluntarily.

For more resources and the latest bird flu updates, visit www.gov.uk.

Avian flu is spread by close contact with infected birds — dead or alive — including preparing infected poultry for cooking.

The UK Health Security Agency insists the risk to the general public’s health is very low, although the NHS warns some strains have infected humans in other parts of the world, leading to deaths.