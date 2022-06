People are invited to lace up their trainers for a charity walk or run from Farthingstone.

The Foot Fest starts and finishes at Farthingstone Village Hall and takes place on June 18.

Walkers and runners are invited to take part in a choice of courses – 26 miles or 11, 13 or 15 miles.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners at a previous event.

There are check points with refreshments and certificates for all finishers. Proceeds go towards supporting village charities or Macmillan Cancer Support.