Daventry woman shares her weight loss experience after losing half of her body weight

A Daventry woman’s life was transformed after she decided to start losing weight and ended up dropping half her body weight.

Jackie Briggs, joined Slimming World’s Woodford group member, has lost 12 and a half stone and received the organisation’s Golden Club 50 award.

The 63-year-old said she now enjoys getting dressed, can get out and see the village she lives in and can spend more time with her grandchildren.

Jackie has lost half her body weight after joining a Northamptonshire Slimming World group.

Jackie said: “I have gone down nine dress sizes. It’s absolutely amazing. It’s been good fun getting other clothes. I just love to pick what I’m going to wear daily.

"I enjoy getting dressed now, when before I used to just throw on any baggy thing I had and just make do. Perhaps I cared deep down.”

Jackie started her weight loss journey on September 20, 2021, after finding out about West Northamptonshire Council’s fully funded referrals with a 12-week Slimming World course.

“I was already very obese and Covid kicked in and I didn’t do a lot at all. I spent most of my time sitting and eating while watching television. Unfortunately, I have multiple sclerosis, so I was also restricted in that regard,” Jackie added.

Jackie Briggs pictured before she started her Slimming World weight loss journey.

"I never used to do any walking or exercise. I kept on getting bigger and bigger. It was ridiculous. I needed to do something. It was so bad.”

Slimming World, is a weight loss organisation that caters to men and women of all ages, helps people reach their weight goals and maintain their desired weight.

Residents who are over the age of 18, have a BMI of 28 or more, live in Northamptonshire, are not pregnant, and are not paying a membership fee to a weight management service, can be eligible for 12 free weeks of Slimming World’s plan through the council’s referral scheme.

“I found it hard to walk and keep my balance, never mind exercising. When I joined Slimming World, I had type two diabetes, angina attacks, and very poor walking and balance due to my multiple sclerosis. Now, with my weight loss, my diabetes is gone, I’ve had no angina attacks, and my walking has improved,” said Jackie.

Jackie has not missed a single Slimming World class since she joined the group at Woodford Halse.

“When I first went, for the first three or four months I had to walk with my walker. I was so proud of myself when I started walking without it. And now I am almost running down there. It is really good. I still have to be careful because my multiple sclerosis is not cured,” said Jackie.

After a year and nine months, since she started her journey, Jackie lost half of her body weight and received the organisation’s Golden Club 50 award.

The Golden Club 50 award was introduced in 2019 to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary and is given to members who lost 50 percent of their initial weight.

On July 10, Leanne Saunders, Slimming World consultant in Daventry and Woodford Halse, presented the award to Jackie during one of their classes.

“It is a rare award. It was amazing. My family are friends are so pleased and praise my efforts,” said Jackie.

Jackie lives with her partner and has two cats, two adult sons, and three grandchildren.

“Now I can finally see the village I live in and go on beautiful walks that I never knew existed. I get to enjoy my grandchildren more being able to play with them rather than just sit and watch them.

“I may have lost weight, but I have not lost my determination. Losing weight has made me ambitious and given me the confidence to go out more. I can go on lovely walks without hurting or being out of breath on my return,” said Jackie.

The organisation’s eating plan is described as a practical and family-friendly approach that does not require weighing, measuring or calorie counting.

“If you have a sweet tooth and you just want to pick anything, you can’t. You need to pick the right things. If you don’t enjoy it now, you will by the time you finish. I have never eaten so many fruits and vegetables in my life,” said Jackie.

The company provides a 'Food Optimising' plan based on the concept of 'Free Food,' which includes meals made with everyday ingredients, a 'Body Magic' personalised physical activity plan, a support group with 'IMAGE therapy' (Individual Motivation And Group Experience), and a food range in the Iceland supermarket.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am a human being. The most important thing is to keep going every week. If you do not keep it in the house, you can not eat it. And I do not keep it in the house. You obviously don’t want to stop your family from eating the things they really enjoy, but this is the time when you need to toughen up,” said Jackie.

Leanne leads one-hour group meetings every Monday at 4pm and 6pm at Woodford Halse and every Wednesday from 9am, 10am, and 12pm at Daventry's The Band Hall.

“I have been motivated to keep going on my journey through the enthusiasm of my class members and my wonderful consultant Lianee, who is always there to answer any questions and provide advice.