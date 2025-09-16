Cousin completes mega challenge for two-year-old after a ‘heartbreaking’ start to his life in Northants

A cousin has completed a mega fundraising challenge for a two-year-old relative after a “heartbreaking” start to his life in Northamptonshire.

Anthony Coward, from Daventry, took on a coast-to-coast rat run race in Scotland on Saturday (September 13), which consisted of a 21-mile run, a 78-mile bike ride and a 1.6 kilometre kayak.

He completed the challenge in aid of intensive therapy and equipment for the future independence of his second cousin Codi-Robert.

Codi was born at 26 weeks weighing just 1lb 6oz, and he is a surviving twin as sadly the family lost his big brother Caleb-Reggie at six days old.

Codi had a stormy time in NICU and spent 136 days there with many readmissions. He suffered grade three and four bleeds to the brain, which led him to being diagnosed with Hydrocephalus at seven months old.

This condition is an abnormal build up of fluid in the brain, which puts harmful pressure on brain tissues. Codi soon had to undergo his first shunt operation, with the aim of draining the excess fluid.

The first shunt fitting unfortunately failed nine months later as his stomach was not able to absorb the fluid, and the same thing happened when it was moved to the other side of his stomach.

Following five shunt failures, the neurosurgeons have made the decision to give Codi a shunt in which the end will have to go into his heart. On top of this, Codi has cerebral palsy on his right side and does not use his right hand very often.

Despite everything Codi has been through, and still goes through, his mother Samantha Brown praises him as a “happy and content little boy”.

The family continues to work hard by taking Codi to private physiotherapy courses and using specialist equipment to carry on the work at home, to give him the best chance of independence for his future.

This is why Anthony felt so passionately about taking on a fundraising challenge for Codi, and he was asked how it feels to have watched his experiences during the first two years of life.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Anthony told this newspaper. “I’ve been watching it from the background and it’s hurtful that I can’t do anything to help. This is all I can do.”

Having taken on a three peak 24-hour challenge last year in aid of Mind, Anthony knew he wanted to do something for a cause closer to home this year.

“What better way than helping my family and getting Codi the therapy and equipment he needs,” said Anthony.

“This started last year with the three peak challenge for Mind. I suffer with mental health myself, and used drink and drugs to escape myself. It’s personal to me.

“The pain I’ve put myself through in the past through addiction is nothing compared to the pain my cousin Sam has been through.”

Anthony hopes to raise as much money as possible and reiterated that every penny counts. He trained all year for this challenge to get himself mentally and physically ready, and he was both excited and nervous for what was to come ahead of the race.

“Codi is my biggest motivator,” said Anthony, who was asked how much it would mean if the community were to get behind the fundraiser. “It would mean so much and help Codi loads. I want to see this little boy thrive and have everything he needs.”

To support Anthony Coward’s efforts in aid of his two-year-old second cousin Codi-Robert, visit the online fundraising page here.