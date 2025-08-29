Couple launch fundraiser to save five-year-old girl’s life after aggressive cancer diagnosis

A Northamptonshire couple have launched a fundraiser to help save a five-year-old girl’s life following an aggressive cancer diagnosis.

Johnny and Monica Zamfir wanted to do something to help Antonia and her family after receiving this tragic news, as they grew up with the five-year-old’s parents.

Johnny, 42, has known Antonia’s parents Ionut and Alina Oltenu for more than three-and-a-half decades and felt passionately about playing his part in her recovery.

The couple’s fundraising page reads: “Antonia is only five years old – full of innocence, curiosity, love and hope. But behind her positivity lurked a heartbreaking reality.

“Only a few months ago, she received the cruel diagnosis of neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer. After extenuating aggressive treatment with chemotherapy, her tumour did not shrink. Instead, it grew.”

Antonia was given a second chance in Italy at Bambino Gesu Hospital, where they have developed a specialised treatment plan. However, the full cost of £52,000 is overwhelming and Antonia’s family could not do it alone.

They need to reach £10,000 to begin the first stage of Antonia’s treatment and support needs, and sadly the overall cost has since increased as more cancer has been discovered in her head.

Johnny and Monica have lived in Byfield for the past six years, and Antonia and her family reside in their home country of Romania. Despite the distance between these family friends, the couple knew they had to do something.

When asked how he felt after learning of Antonia’s initial diagnosis three months ago, Johnny told this newspaper: “It made me feel very sad. I have a nine-year-old daughter.

“Antonia was full of life until she was diagnosed. She doesn’t understand but knows she is sick and needs treatment. She is a really innocent human being, it’s unfair.”

Johnny and Monica worked as au pairs for a family when they first moved to this country from Romania and during that time, one of the family members was diagnosed with cancer.

“I was there with the family and lived with them in the same property,” said Johnny. “It’s really hard for me to explain what this horrible disease can do to a human being, especially for kids. It’s unfair. We’re trying to do as much as we can to help Antonia.”

For more information and to show your support to five-year-old Antonia, visit the online fundraising page here.