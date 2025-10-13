Bosworth Independent School welcomes its largest Year 12 intake in years

Bosworth students

Bosworth Independent School is marking the start of the academic year with a record-breaking Year 12 intake, as 95 students from 18 different nationalities join its vibrant Sixth Form community.

The milestone comes ahead of Bosworth’s Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday 6th November, where prospective families can explore the inclusive, globally minded environment behind the school’s growing success.

The is the largest intake in several years and reflects Bosworth’s growing reputation for academic excellence, strong pastoral care, and an inclusive, globally minded community that attracts students from across the world as well as locally within the UK. The upcoming Open Evening will showcase these strengths, giving families the chance to meet teachers and current students, explore academic pathways and discover what makes the school’s Sixth Form distinctive.

Headteacher Tony Oulton said: ““Welcoming our largest Year 12 intake in years highlights Bosworth’s inclusive ethos and growing reputation as both a thriving international and local school. With over 200 students from around the world, we’re proud to be a truly global community built on small class sizes, personalised learning, exceptional pastoral care, and accessible opportunities through our tuition fee price freeze, VAT-free fees, and NHS staff discounts.”

Sports at Bosworth

Among Bosworth’s recent success stories is Naz Hasan, 18, who joined the school in Year 9 and has now begun studying Medicine at the University of Leicester after achieving A grades in Biology, Chemistry, and Psychology.

Naz, whose parents came to the UK from Baghdad and now both work for the NHS, credits Bosworth’s supportive environment for helping her thrive both academically and personally:

“Teachers at Bosworth see us as individuals. They care about our wellbeing as much as our academic performance. That support has helped me grow in confidence and pursue my dream of working in medicine.”

For more information and to register for the Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday 6th November, visit www.bosworthschool.co.uk/visit-us.