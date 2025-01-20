Weight management service returns this year in West Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in West Northamptonshire are invited to “kickstart the New Year” by joining a free weight management programme this month.

Gro Health is available to adults living in the county, with a BMI of 30 or over, or a BMI of 27.5 for those with a South Asian, Chinese, other Asian, Middle Eastern, Black African or African-Caribbean family background.

Introduced in May 2024 by DDM Health in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, this weight management programme aims to further lower overweight and obesity rates across the county throughout 2025.

Arjun Panesar, Founding CEO of DDM Health, said: “Gro Health remains committed to supporting the residents of West Northampton on their weight management journeys, and we're thrilled to continue offering our services in the area this year.

“As we kickstart the New Year, there’s no better time to take control of your health, and Gro Health is here to provide the tools and support needed for lasting success.”

Gro Health’s comprehensive 12-week weight management programme, with additional support for 12 months, offers either digital or in-person services depending on your eligibility, available in up to 22 languages.

Developed together with NHS obesity specialists and including insights from over 20,000 Gro Health users, the programme emphasises an individualised approach to sustainable health changes.

The programme offers a range of resources and support from; customised educational resources, nutritious recipes, on-demand exercise classes, and both group and individual health coaching.

Eligible residents can access this support directly via the West Northants GroHealth website or through a referral from their healthcare professional. This service is not suitable for those who are pregnant or have a diagnosed eating disorder.

Michaela de la Fosse, Operations Manager at DDM Health, stated: “At Gro Health, our mission is to empower individuals and eliminate barriers to better health.

“We are thrilled to carry on rolling out this programme in West Northants this year and look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will continue to have on the local community.”

The effectiveness of Gro Health is backed by six peer-reviewed studies, demonstrating notable outcomes such as an average 6.5 per cent weight loss at six months, an eight per cent improvement in quality of life, and significant reductions in stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms.

DDM Health provide AI-led, data-driven population health solutions to empower patients to achieve their health goals, with over 1.8 million members across platforms.

DDM Health work with global partners within healthcare, insurance, and diagnostics to engage populations and improve clinical health outcomes leading to reduced costs for the healthcare system.

To find out more information about Gro Health, visit the website.