The top 9 best rated bridalwear shops in Northampton and beyond, according to Google Reviews

Looking to say yes to the dress?

With wedding season soon to be in full swing, you might be thinking now is a good time to start your search for the perfect dress.

No matter what style or budget you have in mind, there is sure to be something for all the brides-to-be in the array of bridalwear shops across the town and beyond.

From the heart of Northampton town centre, to the high streets in Weedon and Long Buckby, these locations have been tried and tested.

Here are the top 9 best rated bridalwear shops in Northampton, according to Google Reviews…

1 . The top 9 best rated bridalwear shops in Northampton, according to Google Reviews Looking to say yes to the dress? Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Serendipity Brides 5 stars based on 301 Google Reviews. Location: High Street, Weedon. Photo: Serendipity Brides Photo Sales

3 . Anna Wood Bridal 5 stars based on 30 Google Reviews. Location: High Street, Long Buckby. Photo: Anna Wood Bridal Photo Sales

4 . Yvonne's Bridal Boutique 5 stars based on four Google Reviews. Location: Castle Ashby Road, Northampton. Photo: Yvonne's Bridal Boutique Photo Sales