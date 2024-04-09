Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third Easter market in Daventry has been described as "a huge success."

Daventry Town Council hosted the market along Daventry’s High Street, Bowen Square, Foundry Walk, and Sheaf Street on April 6.

People gathered for a fun-filled day out for all the family at the much-loved market.

Some of the stallholders pictured at the market.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, said: “This year’s Easter Market was once again a huge success. I spoke to every stallholder, and they all told me how much they loved Daventry and the town events.”

The market returned with more than 80 independent stallholders, selling everything from handmade crafts and gifts to food and drinks, including locally sourced produce from across Northamptonshire and beyond.

One stallholder said: “It was an absolutely amazing day. I met so many lovely people who commented on how nice it was to see the town so busy.”

The Danetre Ukulele Orchestra and Sounds of Steel band performed throughout the day. Daventry Museum was open on the day too, offering even more for visitors to see and do.

Residents enjoyed seasonal family entertainment, including face painting, an Easter trail, balloon modelling, and live music performances.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, said: “Thank you to all the staff and councillors who helped with the market and the museum and ensured the day was one to remember.”