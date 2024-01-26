Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A successful Northamptonshire venue has been named as a finalist in the best pub in the Midlands category at the prestigious ‘rural Oscars’.

The Sheaf Inn, in West End, West Haddon, has reached the Midlands final of the 2024 Countryside Alliance Awards – set up 17 years ago to offer a voice and platform to rural businesses.

The venue is now in with a chance of winning the regional title and even a national one, which is to be decided by a public vote in February.

Luke Bavester took over the West Haddon country pub in September 2018 as chef-director, having worked in the hospitality industry since his early teens.

The pub prides itself on “offering the best in locally sourced cooking, wine and beers” and is situated at the heart of a thriving village that takes pride in supporting local businesses.

Having stood for more than 500 years, the venue has made a name for itself in the county over the past 60 years – and Luke has continued to uphold traditions from years gone by.

When asked how it feels to have made the final in the pub category, Luke told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s great. One of our locals nominated us and revealed himself. It was nice of him to do.

Luke Bavester, who took over The Sheaf in 2018, believes their food is one of the biggest draws for customers.

“We’ve got our sights set on winning some awards this year and using them as a platform to get our name out there.”

The owner believes the biggest draw for customers to keep returning to The Sheaf Inn is the food, as it “stands out as being different and interesting”.

“If people are foodies, they enjoy it as it’s not what they would expect in a pub,” said Luke. “We’ve got lovely, friendly staff, great beer and the atmosphere.”

Luke was asked just how important awards like these are in putting venues like his on the map and creating a positive reputation.

“It’s massive really,” he said. “We’ve been open five-and-a-half years and I’m from Long Buckby, the next village from West Haddon. Sometimes people there don’t realise The Sheaf reopened.

“Seeing us on county-wide social media accounts, it really does help to show we’re open and doing a good job.”

The owner wanted to issue a “massive heartfelt thanks” to customers for their continued support, particularly as they have had a “busy January” – which Luke says is a “lucky place to be”.

With the public vote set to open in February to seal The Sheaf’s fate in the ‘rural Oscars’, Luke would love customers to “extend the kindness they’ve already shown” and they will continue to bring more awards back to West Haddon.

Luke’s proudest achievement since he first took over the venue is the fact they are still trading.

“It’s keeping it open and keeping staff employed. I’ve never let anyone go,” said Luke. “We’re still fighting and doing what we think is right.”

Though the owner recognises they will never be like the chain pubs that produce 200 meals a day, they want to create “something special” for those who choose them as an independent.

The Sheaf’s biggest challenge has been the “continual bombardment” of challenges since Luke took over – namely covering the increase in costs, such as food, gas and electric and wages.

These are all “out of their control” but it has been the “amazing support” that has kept The Sheaf Inn going strong.

The venue hopes to keep doing what it does best in 2024. This year will see the return of the sold-out ‘Sheaf Fest’ for its second year.

“It was a success and loved by everyone who came,” said Luke. “It’ll be even bigger this year. And lots more awards hopefully.”

The West Haddon venue will be closed for a week at the end of February for a refurbishment. After five years open, Luke says it is time to give it “a good bit of love” for the benefit of the customers.