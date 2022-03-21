Sounds of Queen, Kylie, The Killers and Oasis coming to Daventry's brand new summer music festival

Thousands of music lovers are set to descend on the grounds of Daventry Rugby Club for a brand new festival.

Tribute acts for the festival, on June 4, include Kylie, Oasis, The Killers and Queen.

Davfest is a joint venture between Lockdown Events Ltd in partnership with Juice Sound and DRFC and Attic Radio.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop princess Kylie on stage. A tribute act will be at Davfest.

Scott Wilkinson and Darren James are the driving force behind Lockdown Events Ltd.

They wanted to put on festival to get audiences back to the events they love and see the live music industry rebooted.

Scott said: "This is long overdue for Daventry and we can't wait to deliver it."

"The coronavirus pandemic has been damaging for so many people. We want to get people back out there and enjoying themselves."

Scott, Darren and John are busy ahead of the big day.

The festival includes ten hours of live music from some of the country's top tribute acts, local bands and DJ's.

The tributes acts are Kylie Alike, Queen Reloaded, Neil Diamond by Christopher James, Oasis 96 & Brightside Killers.

Festival-goers will also be entertained by local bands Samurai Frog, Down n Out, Poison ivy and Distorted Decade

They are hoping to sell every one of their 2,500 tickets.

The real Freddie. There will be a Queen tribute at Davfest.

Darren said Davfest will also be providing professional staging, light and sound, outside bars, food vendors, local traders, activities and lots of family fun.

"We've had a really positive response so far," he added.

"It's been challenging, but we hope this is the start of something bigger. All we need now is some sunshine and lots of smiles."

Scott and Darren would like to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported Davfest so far.

Get your tickets for Davfest now.

Tickets are from £6. Early Bird tickets are available until midnight on April 30. Email [email protected]

Visit www.lockdowneventsltd.com or https://www.facebook.com/davfest2022 Tickets are available from https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/80471?