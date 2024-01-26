Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire wedding and events venue hopes to continue welcoming bookings this year and adding the “personal touch” that their clients appreciate.

The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events is a family-run venue that aims for everyone to have a relaxed, stress-free and fun experience, and they welcome weddings, charity balls, corporate events and evening parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Husband and wife Josh and Linsey Burton set up the venue on their working farm, located in West Haddon Road, Guilsborough, which first opened as a field venue in 2018.

The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events is a family-run venue that aims for everyone to have a relaxed, stress-free and fun experience. Photo: Reportage Studios (www.reportage-studios.com).

Three years on, in 2021, they opened for weddings and events in the Tractor Barn, which allowed them to broaden what they previously offered.

Though the barn is still used to store tractors in the winter, it is a great space for events during the rest of the year – and the team is committed to making sure the lawns are “perfect” and guests have everything they need.

To add to their repertoire, The Tractor Barn even hosted a Coronation party last summer and fundraising events for the local village playground and the Air Ambulance.

“It’s been well-received,” said Linsey.

Josh and Linsey Burton set up the venue on their working farm, located in West Haddon Road, Guilsborough. Photo: Craig Addison Photography (www.craigaddisonphotography.com).

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked what customers like most about the venue, Linsey said: “The personal touch. Our exclusive use means we only host one event or wedding a week.

“Customers only deal with me and I’m a constant point of contact. If they’ve got a problem or an idea, it’s me they come to – not a chain of venues where you’re just a number. They do become friends.”

The Tractor Barn’s proudest achievement is hosting a charity ball in aid of the village. “It was lovely and got the community together while raising a lot of money,” said Linsey.

The biggest challenge the venue has faced is spreading the word far and wide about what they do, among their community and beyond.

It was in 2021 when the pair opened for weddings and events in the Tractor Barn, which allowed them to broaden what they previously offered. Photo: Dave Fuller Photography (www.davefullerphotography.com).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A recent social media post, which Linsey says “almost went viral”, has allowed them to get the word out about their offering.

“No matter what we threw at it, it wasn’t getting out to the local villages and they missed us,” said Linsey.

The team encourages anyone interested to get in touch with the ideas or events they have in mind, as they are “friendly people who like to support local”.

“We employ local people, we’re family-run and it’s important to us to support others,” said Linsey. “We want to make the day perfect.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking to 2024, The Tractor Barn is considering a new way to host ceremonies on-site – and their main aim is to continue booking amazing events moving forward.