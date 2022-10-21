New Northamptonshire takeaway to provide free meals for under 13s until Christmas

A new Northamptonshire takeaway will be providing free meals for anyone aged 13 and under from now until Christmas.

Zingers, which opened in September, offers “great tasting Arabian delights at affordable prices” – and specialises in chicken, made to order.

The takeaway is located in St John’s Square, Daventry, and was set up by business partners Jabran Mehmood and Jahangir Alom, who also own the Zizou Express takeaway chain with stores in Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Daventry and Wellingborough.

Zingers, which opened in September, is giving children aged 13 and under the opportunity to eat free from now until Christmas - in an attempt to help the challenges caused by the cost of living crisis.

32-year-old Jabran, from Abington, said: “We’re offering children the chance to eat free to address the cost of living crisis.

“People won’t have to give a reason and there is no limit to how many times they can visit up until Christmas, within reason.

“We want to become a place within the Daventry community where anyone can come, and we want to eventually expand elsewhere in the county, as we did with Zizou Express.”

Jabran has been reaching out to schools to see if they need support, as he was particularly affected by reading stories of children coming to school with empty lunch boxes across the country.

The co-founder formerly attended Daventry College and wished there was a KFC in the area, and so decided to fill the gap with Zingers.

Jabran went in with the attitude that he was bringing “something different” to St John’s Square and did not know what to expect, but was delighted with the response to the opening two days.

They offered half price on the entire menu and there was a consistent mile-long queue for the duration of their opening times on September 14 and 15.

Ahead of opening its doors to the public, Zingers underwent a full refit and it was a six month project to get to where they are today – which has had “good feedback” from customers.

