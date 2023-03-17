Multi award-winning, innovative business has created a community of book lovers across Northamptonshire

A multi award-winning, innovative business has created a community of passionate book lovers across the county.

The Reading Tree, located in Building 1 at Weedon Depot, sells brand new books for just £2.50 and was founded in the midst of the pandemic.

It is owned by 48-year-old Michelle Jay, from East Hunsbury, who says she has always loved reading and is a self-proclaimed “book nerd”.

Michelle Jay, founder and owner of The Reading Tree.

She used to run an events business until the pandemic brought that to a halt, which is when she decided to turn her passion into a business and began selling books online.

Michelle said: “I was keen to create a brand of my own and not sell through third parties.

“The aim was to create a book loving community, where they could purchase brand new books for £2.50 – which is what sets The Reading Tree apart from the rest.”

The business owner has struck some good deals with publishers and wholesalers, allowing her to pass the savings onto her customers.

The Reading Tree is located in Building 1 at the Weedon Depot, and has been since April 2021.

The Reading Tree outgrew Michelle’s home quickly and after setting up in May 2020, she moved to Weedon Depot in less than a year in April 2021.

“I fell in love with the Depot,” said Michelle. “It is such a beautiful space. We now sell more in the shop than we do online.

“There is something special about book shops, yet independents are such a dying breed.”

The Reading Tree has also now made the shift to selling more pre-loved and second hand books, which Michelle says has proven increasingly popular.

Michelle's three children, who can be found helping behind the counter at the bookshop during the school holidays.

Events are also held during the school holidays, including free arts and crafts, treasure hunts around the shop, and a theatre company frequently comes along to perform gothic literature.

Around 300 students were welcomed in from Weedon Primary School on World Book Day, and Michelle would like to continue working with local schools.

In May, Adrian Perkins, also known as The Ghost Detective, is being welcomed to The Reading Tree for a sold out event.

“The shop is definitely haunted,” said Michelle. “Adrian wrote a book about the ghosts of Weedon Depot and it’s really fascinating.

The Reading Tree also has a cafe for customers to enjoy.

“I never used to believe it, but things move around the shop and there are strange atmosphere changes – which has completely changed my perspective.”

Michelle says the belief that the bookshop is haunted “lends its charm to the building”, which is “so special and unique”.

The business owner is “so grateful” for the way the Northamptonshire community has embraced The Reading Tree, as they now see the same faces time and again.

Some customers have even driven a couple of hours to visit, which has touched Michelle and her team.

The business has built a large social media presence, with more than 74,000 followers on Facebook alone.

Michelle said: “I post engaging and consistent content, and it’s clear I’m a book lover at heart.

“I think it resonates with people online and it is clear this is my passion, not just a way to make a living.

“Social media allows me to connect with others who love reading and books as much as I do – and I’ve worked hard to generate buzz for the shop as we are not in a traditional retail location with footfall.”

The venue has a cafe on site and Michelle believes buying a book online does not compare to visiting a bookshop in person.

“There’s a lot of love for being able to pick up books,” she said. “You get lost in the aisles, in a building that has so much history.

“It’s a lovely environment with a lot of soul and I’m really happy with how it’s come together.”

Michelle has a small team behind her, who are all book lovers – and her three children, aged nine, 12 and 15, can also be found helping behind the counter during the school holidays.

As part of an up and coming hub of businesses at Weedon Depot, Michelle says the potential for the site is “huge” and the owners are continuing to invest in and improve it.

“It’s a small business community,” she said. “We’re extremely supportive of each other and passionate about what we do.

“It’s not an easy path to take to work for yourself, and you need that passion to keep going during challenging times.

“Without that, it would be easy to give up and all the businesses here share the same mindset.”

The Reading Tree has been named the best bookshop in Northamptonshire for two years running, in 2021 and 2022, by Muddy Stilettos.

This was voted by members of the public and Michelle was touched to win against “so many amazing bookshops that have been around for a lot longer”.

She said: “It makes me so proud and for the community to give us their recognition means the world.”

Michelle admits the cost of living crisis has proved to be the biggest challenge the business is having to work through – as sales have been down.

As their price point is low, the team does not think they will be hit as badly as others and hopes to see a rebound as we move into the spring months.

“Supplier and wholesale prices are going up,” said Michelle. “But we keep pressing on and are trying to be innovative.

“We are looking to find different ways to be more efficient without compromising what we do.

“We are so tucked away that it is all about getting the word out there.”

The Reading Tree plans to continue what it is doing, but Michelle would like to invest in their website to increase sales online and broaden the range on offer at the bookshop.