IN PICTURES: Take a look at 10 businesses located at Northamptonshire’s best kept shopping secret

2 . The Antiquarium

The Antiquarium is located in Building 1 and the family-run business was taken over by Jenny Coleman during the last half-a-decade. The antique and vintage shop houses more than 40 traders under one roof and is known for Petunia the pterodactyl – who is not for sale and hangs from the ceiling. More quirky props are now on display throughout the shop. Photo: The Antiquarium