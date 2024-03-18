In pictures: New independent Daventry game cafe grand opening event was ‘great’

Board game lovers from across the county were invited to the grand opening of a new local business on Sunday (March 17).

Zepic Games and Events, an independent board game cafe located in Daventry’s Sheaf Street, opened its doors to the community last weekend, providing games, snacks, and drinks.

Zoe Collins, 34, the owner, said: “It was great. It was packed with people in the afternoon.

“Customers were very patient with me when making drinks, and one even taught me how to make coffee, as I have never done it before.”

Zoe got the keys to the units on March 1, 2024. The official board game cafe opening day event took place on Sunday, between 12pm and 8pm at 32 and 32a in Sheaf Street.

In the future, Zoe hopes to provide various events for the community, including Dungeons and Dragons game nights, live murder mysteries, Easter hunts for children with challenges for adults, and many more.

The community can take a seat in the new cafe in town and socialise with fellow board game enthusiasts from 12pm to 10pm on weekdays and Saturdays, with an earlier closing time of 8pm on Sundays.

“I would like to say a big, massive thank you to the people of Daventry for yesterday. I hope that people enjoyed themselves, and I look forward to seeing them again,” said Zoe.

Take a look at how the community celebrated the official opening day and what Zepic Games and Events has to offer:

