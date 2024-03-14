New independent Daventry game cafe invites board game lovers to the grand opening event

Board game lovers from across the county are invited to the grand opening of a new local business this weekend.

The community can take a seat in the new cafe in town while socialising with fellow board game enthusiasts on Sunday, March 17.

Zepic Games and Events, an independent board game cafe located in Daventry’s Sheaf Street, wants to bring people together for murder mystery solving, gaming, and future various events with snacks and drinks.

Zoe Collins, 34, the owner, said: “Come and have a look. Sit down and see what games you’d like to play.

“I’ve been told I’m very friendly. I’d like to meet our community. I hope everyone will enjoy it.”

Zoe, a former teacher, has been living in Southam for the last five years. Although she has always wanted to set up a café with a library, her love of board games has taken priority, as Zoe has been attending many Comic Con events throughout the years.

“I go there and take on my games. It’s just to spread the joy,” said Zoe.

Zoe got the keys to the units on March 1, 2024. The official board game cafe opening day is set to take place on Sunday, between 12pm and 8pm at 32 and 32a in Sheaf Street.

“It’s been a lot of painting, ordering, and arranging different things. I’ve had two lovely friends who’ve been helping me this week to paint, put counters together, and put wash sinks in as well.

“This week’s been very much all hands on deck. I’m still putting the chairs together today,” said Zoe.

In the future, Zoe hopes to provide various events for the community, including Dungeons and Dragons game nights, live murder mysteries, Easter hunts for children with challenges for adults, and many more.

The venue is set to be open from 12pm to 10pm on weekdays and Saturdays, with an earlier closing time of 8pm on Sundays.

The property was originally a lodging house run by Mrs Mary Watts in 1885.

Several businesses had premises at the location, including the London Clothing Co., Taylors, Bree and Briggs Shoe Repairs, The Meat Market, the Beauty Spot, Ollie's Arts and Crafts, and Make2Fit.

The two units have been used as shops, including a fish and chip shop, two flower shops, and a fabric shop owned by Joan Turley, until December 2018, when Sarah McCrossan, Daisy B's owner, rented the property.

Take a look at the gallery below for some of the photos taken by Zoe in Daventry’s Sheaf Street at the new location.

