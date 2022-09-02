Highly anticipated Daventry restaurants set to finally open next month following delays

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two highly anticipated Daventry restaurants are set to open on October 10 following delays.

Dough&Co and Burger Amour, situated in the Mulberry Place development based off North Street, were originally meant to open around Easter time.

However, they have experienced months of delays caused by a multitude of issues, including getting energy metres fitted, agreeing contracts, and late deliveries – which the owner says is as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.

Dough&Co, which is mainly situated in East Anglia and some Northern areas such as Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent, offers fresh pizza cooked in wood fired ovens.

Chris Sharman, a Suffolk-based restaurateur who owns the pizza and burger chains, said: “What would normally take us 10 days to get up and running has now taken six-and-a-half months.”

The two restaurants will bring something new to Daventry, which promise to provide “authentic food in a relaxed atmosphere”.

Burger Amour is a steak and grill, with a wide selection of grilled meats. Both of the new restaurants will be offering in-person and delivery services.

The restaurants will see 50 new staff members hired, and so far around 15 have started – and delivery drivers will be employed two-to-three weeks ahead of the restaurant openings.

Chris said: “I’m sure these jobs will have a very positive impact on Daventry residents as few opportunities present themselves in the area at the moment.”