Highly anticipated Daventry restaurants set to finally open next month following delays

Dough&Co and Burger Amour will be opening on October 10

By Katie Wheatley
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:37 pm

Two highly anticipated Daventry restaurants are set to open on October 10 following delays.

Dough&Co and Burger Amour, situated in the Mulberry Place development based off North Street, were originally meant to open around Easter time.

However, they have experienced months of delays caused by a multitude of issues, including getting energy metres fitted, agreeing contracts, and late deliveries – which the owner says is as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.

Dough&Co, which is mainly situated in East Anglia and some Northern areas such as Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent, offers fresh pizza cooked in wood fired ovens.

Chris Sharman, a Suffolk-based restaurateur who owns the pizza and burger chains, said: “What would normally take us 10 days to get up and running has now taken six-and-a-half months.”

The two restaurants will bring something new to Daventry, which promise to provide “authentic food in a relaxed atmosphere”.

Burger Amour is a grill, offering a wide selection of grilled meats.

Burger Amour is a steak and grill, with a wide selection of grilled meats. Both of the new restaurants will be offering in-person and delivery services.

Both will be available to visit in-person at the Mulberry Place development, and can be ordered online for delivery.

The restaurants will see 50 new staff members hired, and so far around 15 have started – and delivery drivers will be employed two-to-three weeks ahead of the restaurant openings.

Chris said: “I’m sure these jobs will have a very positive impact on Daventry residents as few opportunities present themselves in the area at the moment.”

The restaurants join The Arc Cinema, which opened on March 4 and is home to four screens, state-of-the-art surround sound systems, and luxury recliner seats.

